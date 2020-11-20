Tennessee man indicted in West Carrollton bank robbery

A Tennessee man accused of robbing the Farmers & Merchants Bank in West Carrollton was indicted Thursday, but the man police believed to be his getaway driver was not.
Nicholas Logan Walker of Salecreek, Tenn., will be arraigned Tuesday on a robbery charge in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
West Carrollton police said Walker is the suspect in the Nov. 9 robbery who passed a note to an employee at the bank, 3235 W. Alex Bell Road, to demand cash and then fled with money from the bank.
The same Montgomery County grand jury that indicted Walker did not indict 22-year-old Tracy Keith McNeal, of Miamisburg. Police previously said he was suspected of driving Walker from the bank after the robbery; however, he is not charged in the robbery. McNeal is in the Greene County Jail on unrelated charges.