Tennis legends will play Cincinnati Open exhibition on special fan day Saturday

That exhibition doubles match will feature recent American men’s tennis greats — Andre Agassi and John Isner playing against Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish.

All-time women’s tennis greats Steffi Graf and Lindsay Davenport will also make appearances, tournament officials said. Tickets for the exhibition range from $10-$50.

Community Day also allows fans to watch players practice on all 21 courts, officials said. It will include local live music, autograph sessions, special player pop-ups, watch the making of the draws and the ability to see new stadium seating and campus improvements.

This year’s Cincinnati Open tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center is the first since the announcement that the event will stay in Mason and the last before a $260 million renovation to the site.

Last year’s decision to keep the event in Ohio was welcome news across the state. The tourney is a key reason why Warren County tourism accounted for $1.7 billion in economic impact last year, a record for the county, a recent study found.

Open organizers said it annually draws nearly 200,000 from 39 countries.