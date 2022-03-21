Latest Huber Heights development plans condos over $350K

HUBER HEIGHTS — Yet another development of new homes is in the works for Huber Heights, pending final approval of plans by city council.
Last week, the city Planning Commission approved an application by Charles Simms Development, on behalf of Trebein Limited ADK IV LLC, for a housing development on Brandt Pike, just north of the Reserve at the Fairways neighborhood north of I-70. The commission is recommending city council approval of the basic development plan.
Plans for the $27.5 million project include the construction of 74 for-sale condominiums within 11 buildings on the site’s 15.93 total acres, according to Planning Commission documents.
Robi Simms, vice president of Charles Simms Development, said pricing of the homes will range from mid to upper $300,000s. Prices will vary depending on buyer’s individual selections, including ranch or two-story builds and interior finishes.
Simms said there will be one private drive into the neighborhood from Brandt Pike, with parking provided through a mixture of garage and driveway spaces, as well as guest parking. The development will have a Homeowners Association that will provide yard upkeep.
“The maintenance-free living aspect is what I think is most attractive to these buyers,” Simms said. “We get a lot of empty-nesters, and those who don’t want to deal with a yard anymore. The HOA will take care of all those things.”
Charles Simms Development is also currently developing a neighborhood of homes in Beavercreek, off of County Line Road, similar to those outlined in the Huber Heights plan. Construction of the Cottages of Beavercreek development began in 2017.
“Huber Heights is growing and a product like this is not being built there, so we’re very excited to bring it to the area,” Simms said.
Pending city council approval of The Gables of Huber Heights, construction could begin as soon as June or July, Simms said, with a model home opened by the end of this year or beginning of 2023.
Huber Heights was the city that saw the fastest population growth in the Dayton region last decade, according to 2020 Census data.
That growth is continuing, with more houses in the Carriage Trails area, plus the recently-approved Marian Meadows apartment development, and The Hayden, a development of 192 flat apartments planned for Huber Road and set to break ground soon.
About the Author