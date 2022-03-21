Latest Huber Heights development plans condos over $350K

“The maintenance-free living aspect is what I think is most attractive to these buyers,” Simms said. “We get a lot of empty-nesters, and those who don’t want to deal with a yard anymore. The HOA will take care of all those things.”

Charles Simms Development is also currently developing a neighborhood of homes in Beavercreek, off of County Line Road, similar to those outlined in the Huber Heights plan. Construction of the Cottages of Beavercreek development began in 2017.

“Huber Heights is growing and a product like this is not being built there, so we’re very excited to bring it to the area,” Simms said.

Pending city council approval of The Gables of Huber Heights, construction could begin as soon as June or July, Simms said, with a model home opened by the end of this year or beginning of 2023.

Huber Heights was the city that saw the fastest population growth in the Dayton region last decade, according to 2020 Census data.

That growth is continuing, with more houses in the Carriage Trails area, plus the recently-approved Marian Meadows apartment development, and The Hayden, a development of 192 flat apartments planned for Huber Road and set to break ground soon.