Text alert system to notify community of overdose surges

She said officials want to be able to warn people when drugs may be mixed with another substance because it could save lives.

According to preliminary data from the Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team (COAT), 123 people died in the county from accidental overdoses between January and May. That’s 18% lower than in 2021 when there were 150 recorded deaths in that time span.

Not every overdose results in death, said Susan Herzfeld, an epidemiologist with the county. She said there have been two or three surges so far this year that may have resulted in a text being sent out.

Combined Shape Caption Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team Project Manager Casey Smith talks about their launch of a text-based OD Surge Alert system. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker Combined Shape Caption Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team Project Manager Casey Smith talks about their launch of a text-based OD Surge Alert system. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

There have been 10 overdose deaths in June, according to the preliminary data. Montgomery County Public Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel said the goal is for no one to die from a drug overdose.

“The devastating impacts of fentanyl in the drug supply is playing a significant role in these deaths,” she said. “The good news is we continue to see an ever-increasing number of support systems being put in place to help support those in need. And today’s announcement of the OD surge alert system is another tool to help support those suffering from addiction.”

People suffering from addiction and seeking help can contact the ADAMHS Crisis Now Hotline at 833-580-2255.

How to sign up

Residents can sign up by texting their five-digit zip code to 937-582-8667 or by visiting www.mccoat.org.