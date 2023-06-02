‘That Others May Live.’ Air Force Museum readies new Search and Rescue exhibit for Saturday opening

Once thought impossible, pilots and civilian engineers at Wright Patterson set the stage for showing that “probe-and-drogue” refueling connections with helicopters could actually work, leading to the first helicopter in-flight refueling between a modified CH-3 and C-130 in 1966, according to the museum.

That innovation led to bigger and better helicopters able to travel longer distances.

The exhibit also explores Piqua native William Pitsenbarger, a pararescueman who gave his life supporting a company of 134 U.S. soldiers pinned down by a Viet Cong battalion of some 500 troops in April 1966.

Volunteering to assist on his day off, Pitsenbarger was lowered into the firefight with a medical bag, splints, a rifle and a pistol. He cared for the wounded for hours until he himself was mortally wounded. He was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, and he received the Air Force Cross.

Carnes said the exhibit was created with the help of veterans and their families, including vets who took part in what has been called the “secret war” in Laos, military operations denied by three presidents.

“The experience has been great,” Carnes said of working with veterans. “It’s talking to them and telling their stories, and being able to tell their stories for everyone to see.

“With them walking through the exhibit, they just started crying; they were very appreciative,” he added. “It’s great on our end. It’s more of a healing process for them.”