The Connor Group lands its first acquisition of the year

“Over the last eight months, we’ve seen the number of potential acquisitions coming through the pipeline shrink three-fold,” Connor said. “In markets like this, we’ve always maintained a disciplined approach and ran toward the opportunity.”

The company said it plans to enter new markets over the next five years.

“We have a proven track record over the last three decades of operating at an elite level regardless of market conditions. It comes down to having the right people, plans and processes,” Connor said.