The Foodbank’s new truck expands access to food in Miami Valley

“Healthy living happens when we address the many everyday drivers of health, including food, housing, social and financial circumstances,” said Neil Steffens, President of Anthem’s Central Region. “As a member of the Ohio community for more than 80 years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and our associates are committed to community action and working with organizations like The Foodbank. We understand that collaborations can amplify the positive impact we have on the community.”

The food distribution Thursday morning at the New Lebanon Courthouse served 66 families.