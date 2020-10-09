The Foodbank’s new truck expands access to food in Miami Valley

The Foodbank unveiled its new box truck at its mobile food pantry Thursday in New Lebanon.
The new refrigerated box truck, made possible by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will allow The Foodbank’s mobile pantry program to increase distribution to Miami Valley communities facing food insecurity, the nonprofit agency stated in a news release.
Credit: Jim Noelker
“Healthy living happens when we address the many everyday drivers of health, including food, housing, social and financial circumstances,” said Neil Steffens, President of Anthem’s Central Region. “As a member of the Ohio community for more than 80 years, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and our associates are committed to community action and working with organizations like The Foodbank. We understand that collaborations can amplify the positive impact we have on the community.”
The food distribution Thursday morning at the New Lebanon Courthouse served 66 families.
In The Foodbank’s service area, more than 106,000 people struggle with food insecurity; 37,750 of that number are children, the release stated. Last year, the nonprofit distributed 17.8 million pounds of food across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.