The Longest Table: Community shares food, conversation at Sinclair

1 hour ago
Community members on Wednesday shared a free meal and conversation at The Longest Table at Sinclair College.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and have a discussion, have a conversation with someone that they do not know,” said Michael Carter, Sinclair’s chief diversity officer.

The event encourages people to connect to others for new perspectives and also to share commonalities, he said.

During the event, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on the plaza on the campus at 444 W. Third St., people were able to “come and go” while chatting with someone new with the option of using provided questions to start the conversation.

The Longest Table movement started in Dayton in 2016 where nearly 60 dining tables spanned the Third Street Bridge. Sinclair has been hosting The Longest Table for about five or six years.

