The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know

Spooky Nook Champion Mill is Ohio’s second-largest convention center and the nation’s largest sports complex.

Where is Spooky Nook Sports located?

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is located at 611 N. B St. on the west shore of the Great Miami River in Hamilton, Ohio. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania, and for the former Champion Paper Mill, which previously occupied the site.

When did it open?

Construction on the Hamilton facility began in October 2018.

The first official event was a high school girls’ soccer match, held in August 2022. Athletic competitions and events began in December 2022. Leagues and youth tournaments are starting this month.

An official grand opening is in the works, but details have not yet been released. There are sections of the complex, which is bisected by North B Street, that has yet to open, such as the arcade.

Who is behind this?

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill was founded by Sam and Melody Beiler. After attending their daughter’s volleyball matches at sites around the country, the couple decided they could create a better venue. The first Spooky Nook sports was built in Lancaster, PA. Hamilton is their second location.

What activities can you participate in there?

Fitness Center, Rock Climbing, Pickleball, Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, Futsal, Flag football, Field Hockey, Dodgeball, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse, and more.

What businesses are located within the complex?

Municipal Brew Works was the first Hamilton business to open its doors within the Spooky Nook development in October 2022.

Flub’s Dariette will open a fourth location complementing the concessions team at the multi-event sports complex.

Sara’s House, a “unique boutique in that offers current, appealing products,” including candles, cocktail mixers, lots of clothing and some furniture, have plans to open inside the facility, as does Petals & Wicks, a shop where visitors can create their own candles, mixing a variety of scents.

Another tenant, announced in September, will be Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, whose medical staff will be the first to aid athletes injured at the sports facility. Orthopedic Associates can X-Ray athletes and others on-site in the 22,000 square feet of space the company will rent, and also can refer patients for imaging such as MRIs at its other facilities.

The Spooky Nook website says they have over 60,000 square feet of space available for lease.

How much will it cost to go there?

If someone is coming to spectate or participate in an event at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, there is a $5 parking fee. Tournament organizers holding events at the facility may charge an additional entry fee.

There are a variety of membership options, which can be found HERE.

A day pass for the fitness center is $15. The fitness center day pass included access to pickleball courts and a basketball court.

What hours are they open?

General facility hours are 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Sunday.