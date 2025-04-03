The “REAL ID” deadline is May 7. Here’s what you need to know

Wright-Patt and other federal installations will require a REAL ID card on May 7.
An Airmen with the 88th Security Forces Squadron checks an identification card at Gate 15A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Feb. 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)

An Airmen with the 88th Security Forces Squadron checks an identification card at Gate 15A at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Feb. 25, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner)
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

The deadline for having REAL ID-compliant forms of identification if you want access to certain federal properties is a little over a month away.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress two decades ago, enacting the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

ExploreFrom 2023: Civilian retirees will need a registered “Real ID” for access to base

This affects anyone who wants get into certain federal buildings and properties or board domestic flights.

One example: Federal agencies, including the TSA (Transportation Security Agency), will only accept REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards at TSA airport security checkpoints.

Another example: Getting on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Beginning May 7, all visitors seeking access to the base will be required to present REAL ID-compliant identification.

If a visitor does not have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification, they will need to present two valid forms of identification to gain access to the base, such as a Social Security card and other form of ID, the base notes on its web site.

“To avoid delays or inconvenience, it is recommended that visitors obtain a REAL ID before their visit,” the base says.

“The REAL ID Act creates a uniform standard across all states to verify the identity of an individual,” Tech. Sgt. Logan Karnbauer, non-commissioned officer in charge of Wright-Patterson Installation Access Control, said in a base release. “The implementation of REAL ID at Wright-Patterson AFB continues to strengthen the security of our installation.”

Ohio has issued its own form of REAL ID-compliant licenses since 2018. The tell-tale sign of a REAL ID-compliant license — the encircled star on the card’s front upper right.

ajc.com

icon to expand image

You can apply for a Real ID by visiting an area Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office.

To get the card, you’ll need to be able to document your full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number and proof of Ohio residence.

A list of acceptable documents in Ohio to apply for a READ ID can be found here.

In Other News
1
Visitation is Friday for Ohio Players member Clarence ‘Chet’ Willis
2
Anti-abortion activists rally outside Planned Parenthood
3
Fairborn City Council discuss potential police and fire levy
4
Historic spots in Dayton: Union Meeting House and Union Seminary in...
5
Breakfast sandwiches shipped to Air Force exchanges recalled

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.