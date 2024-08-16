The Silos: Cece’s Kitchen to open concept at Dayton’s newest food hall

“As a Chef, I’ve always loved the creative side of my role. I love to put my own spin on staple menu items like a traditional American burger,” Collier said. “We are excited to bring my elevated burgers and sandwiches to the Silos. I can’t wait for you all to grab a beer and check out everything on our menu.”

Customers can expect a classic American burger, as well as a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, glazed salmon filet sandwich, black bean burger, sliders, wings and fried mac & cheese balls. She will also have fries with the option to add her house made cheese sauce and much more.

“We are excited for more people to have her food,” said Wes Hartshorn, who owns The Silos with Shannon Thomas. “She’s a talented chef and a sauce queen. Her food is incredible and she’s versatile in her creations.”

Collier, who currently operates a food truck that pop-ups on East Third Street in Dayton near the Teapot Cafe Lounge and Bozack’s Cocktail Lounge, is known for offering high quality ingredients, consistency and a variety of house prepared sauces and toppings. She has grown in popularity for her Taco Tuesdays, but offers a variety of menu items.

“She is passionate about the food she creates, and she’s driven,” Thomas said. “I think Chef Cece and her concept will fit perfectly among the rest of the talented Chefs that we have.”

The Burger Bistro will join KungFu BBQ and Nood Bar by Chef Dane at the food hall. The owners said they have one final vendor to select and announce prior to the opening.

“We are so grateful to be a part of the Silos community,” Collier said. “We look forward to building this community alongside the other food vendors and our customers. Being able to work alongside other business owners in the food industry to bring our individual approaches to great food is just a wonderful opportunity overall.”

The Burger Bistro has plans to do pop-ups in the Dayton region before opening in the food hall. For more information and updates, visit the bistro’s Instagram page (@the_burgerbistro).

More details

The Silos, located at 810 E. First St., in Dayton, will feature four food vendors and a bar housed inside shipping containers within a building that once was used as a rail spur to feed the B&O Railroad.

Hartshorn said he was inspired to create a food hall that’s built out of shipping containers after traveling throughout the U.S. with his wife, Kathleen. The shipping container idea has been done at places like Railgarten in Tennessee or Detroit Shipping Company in Michigan, but not here in Dayton.

Surrounding the food hall, the landscape will be broken up into four areas: The Front Yard, American Yard, Little India and European Alley. The main entrance through The Front Yard will feature shipping containers with seating within.

Other highlights of the property they hope to complete after the food hall, within the next five years, includes a building on the corner of East First and Meigs Streets that could be home to a coffee shop, a building near the silos that could be an event center or complimentary space to the food hall, four silos that will be Airbnbs and a wild flower garden with paths for people to walk through.

For more information and updates on The Silos, visit the food hall’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@silosdayton).