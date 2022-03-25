The Square is Where returns to downtown Dayton this summer

Spend your lunchbreak trying new food vendors and enjoying live entertainment with the return of The Square is Where this summer.
From May 2 through Sept. 30, unwind at Dayton’s Courthouse Square on weekdays from 11:30 to 1 p.m. while playing games, watching live performers and more.
The Square is Where is presented by the Downtown Dayton Partnership and Montgomery County.
Performers include bands, dancers, acoustic musicians, art groups and more. Live trivia, cornhole, giant chess and checkers and other games and activities will be available as well.
This year, fees will be waived for food trucks and other vendors.
Anyone interested in participating in The Square is Where can contact Lynn Robertson at 937-224-1518, ext. 227 or robertson@downtowndayton.org. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheSquareIsWhere.
