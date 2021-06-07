The weekend’s best photos: Pride parade, pets and strawberries

With coronavirus restrictions coming down and the weather heating up, more people ventured out to events over the weekend.
Check out photos from the Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Dayton Pride Reverse Parade on East 2nd Street and Festival at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton on Saturday.
The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled for this year because of uncertainty with restrictions surrounding the coronavirus, so the Strawberry Jam, a smaller event, was planned. Here are images from the event.
And SICSA returned with its annual Lift Your Leg fun run/walk event. Check out these photos below.