The winter is an especially great time to support local comedy

Some people love the summer because they can be outdoors, and they probably actually look good in a bathing suit. For me, neither of those things are true. I have always loved the cold weather and snow.
When I became a comedian, another reason to love the winter: People attend more comedy shows when it’s cold because they can’t go outdoors. Comedy clubs have booming business during the winter.
Those are reasons why I love winter, but here are a couple more reasons why you should support your local comedy scene this winter.
- Family annoys you. Many people get annoyed by the long days and evenings with family, especially if your family is not fun. Luckily, my family is Catholic, and we drink a lot of wine. If you need a break from your in-laws, it is possible to attend at least 10 comedy shows per week in Dayton. That’s a mix of open mics and booked shows. So if Uncle Jimmy starts talking about politics, you have a place to go and hang out until he passes out.
- Bricky’s has a fireplace. If you’ve never been to Bricky’s Comedy Club, it’s incredibly cozy. It reminds me of a ski lodge, but full of comedians who are not rich at all. However, Bricky’s does have a beautiful fireplace. You can warm your tootsies by the fire and listen to some jokes.
- You appreciate your family more. We all know that many comedians have had some awful things happen to them in their lives, which led them to tell jokes on stage. Some of the trauma that comedians have grown up with will make you love your annoying family so much more. After a comedy show, you’ll be able to go home and hug Uncle Jimmy and feel happy to have him in your life.
- Charity shows make you feel better about yourself. There are many charity toy shows and food drives that often collect items for those who are less fortunate. You can drop off a toy or canned good, watch a comedy show and feel good about yourself, especially since you were asked at 5 Below if you wanted to round up to donate the leftover 23 cents from your purchase, and you declined.
- Seasonal jokes. This is the only time of the year that I can tell my jokes about green bean casserole and corn pudding. Yes, we have corn pudding at my house. This is the Midwest. Haven’t heard those jokes? You better get to a show in the next month, or you will have to wait until next year.
Laugh Riot Girl round-up
- Comedian Ryan Singer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Bricky’s Comedy Club, 319 S. Second St. He recently released his first one-hour special “The Supernatural,” filmed in a haunted school. Singer is definitely one of the oddest, funniest comics I’ve ever seen. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.brickyscomedyclub.com.
- Comedian Alfred Kainga will bring the funny at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. at The Greene. I had the opportunity to host for this amazing comedian a couple years ago, and it was a blast. He moved to the United States in 2001 and started comedy in 2005. This is a great show to ring in the new year. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at www.dayton.funnybone.com.
LAUGH RIOT GIRL
Laugh Riot Girl is a column by comedian and writer Jessica Graue that explores the local comedy scene and issues surrounding it. Reach her by email at jessica.graue@coxinc.com.
