These 46 Dayton-area students are National Merit Semifinalists

A total of 46 area students are National Merit Semifinalists, an elite group of the top U.S. students who scored among the best of all students who took the Preliminary SAT exam in fall 2022.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

These students will compete to become National Merit Finalists. Finalists will compete for scholarship funds. About 15,000 students are chosen as finalists out of the 16,000 named as National Merit Semifinalists.

Here are the names of the students who have qualified as Semifinalists in the area.

Archbishop Alter

Alexander Burkhardt

Beavercreek

Aryan Desarapu, Anna Kuang, Reese Nelson, Aditya Patnaik, Jenna Pucciani, Madison Rykken, Lucas Seman, Lucille Wagenman, Ruth Yu

Bellbrook

Adam Beane, Maya Brink, Lincoln Warren, Lorelai Wolverton

Carroll High School

Kyle Heilmann, David McLoughlin

Centerville

Ha-Min Bae, Brianna Becker, Evelyn Boller, Arya Gadre, Sandhya Narayanan, Husain Raja, Shivam Saravanan, Raymond Song, Anthony Yu, Leah Yu

Chaminade Julienne

Keaton DePierre,

Dayton Regional STEM School

Gwendolyn Broderick, Alexander LaMont, Kenton Summers, Joseph Wright

Englewood (homeschooled)

Sarah Carroll

Oakwood High School

Rohan Haack, Alexander Heid, Zachary Ludwig, Abigail Poprocki

Springboro

Brooke Burns, Ella Herring, Hannah Hurlburt, Zachary May

The Miami Valley School

Sean Gupta, Arshaan Kahlon

Troy Christian

Ryan Waltz

Troy High School

Noah Carter

Xenia Legacy Christian Academy

John Arthur, Ariel Brandt