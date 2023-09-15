These 46 Dayton-area students are National Merit Semifinalists

A total of 46 area students are National Merit Semifinalists, an elite group of the top U.S. students who scored among the best of all students who took the Preliminary SAT exam in fall 2022.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
These students will compete to become National Merit Finalists. Finalists will compete for scholarship funds. About 15,000 students are chosen as finalists out of the 16,000 named as National Merit Semifinalists.
Here are the names of the students who have qualified as Semifinalists in the area.
Archbishop Alter
Alexander Burkhardt
Beavercreek
Aryan Desarapu, Anna Kuang, Reese Nelson, Aditya Patnaik, Jenna Pucciani, Madison Rykken, Lucas Seman, Lucille Wagenman, Ruth Yu
Bellbrook
Adam Beane, Maya Brink, Lincoln Warren, Lorelai Wolverton
Carroll High School
Kyle Heilmann, David McLoughlin
Centerville
Ha-Min Bae, Brianna Becker, Evelyn Boller, Arya Gadre, Sandhya Narayanan, Husain Raja, Shivam Saravanan, Raymond Song, Anthony Yu, Leah Yu
Chaminade Julienne
Keaton DePierre,
Dayton Regional STEM School
Gwendolyn Broderick, Alexander LaMont, Kenton Summers, Joseph Wright
Englewood (homeschooled)
Sarah Carroll
Oakwood High School
Rohan Haack, Alexander Heid, Zachary Ludwig, Abigail Poprocki
Springboro
Brooke Burns, Ella Herring, Hannah Hurlburt, Zachary May
The Miami Valley School
Sean Gupta, Arshaan Kahlon
Troy Christian
Ryan Waltz
Troy High School
Noah Carter
Xenia Legacy Christian Academy
John Arthur, Ariel Brandt
