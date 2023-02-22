These area organizations received part of AES Ohio Foundation’s $1.3M in donations

The AES Ohio Foundation awarded $1.3 million to area community organizations targeting poverty reduction, the arts, and workforce development.
The AES Ohio Foundation is intentional about supporting institutions and programs serving basic needs, the company said in a statement.
Additional awards were granted to multiple organizations, whose purposes range from empowering those who are socially and economically disadvantaged to focusing on mental health.
Since 1985, the Foundation has awarded over $44 million in grants within the utility’s service territory.
“The AES Ohio Foundation is proud that every grant dollar stays local. The Foundation remains a tangible symbol of AES’ commitment to our communities, and we are delighted to continue the longstanding tradition of helping deliver innovative programs and services,” said David Crusey, AES Ohio Foundation Board Chair. “Congratulations to the grant recipients, we look forward to seeing the results of their efforts fostering the quality of life in the Miami Valley.”
The top AES Ohio Foundation Power Grant recipients are:
• $130,000 Dayton Performing Art Alliance (DPAA)
$100,000 United Way of Greater Dayton
• $75,000 Dayton Children’s Hospital and Wright State University
• $55,000 Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC)
• $54,000 University of Dayton
• $50,000 American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter News release
• $50,000 Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
• 50,000 Dayton Art Institute
• $50,000 Dayton Live
• $50,000 East End Community Services
• $50,000 WYSO Public Radio
• $50,000 YMCA of Greater Dayton
• $50,000 YWCA Dayton
About the Author