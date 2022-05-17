Think before they drink: It’s illegal for parents to host alcohol parties

Carry-outs and drive-thru businesses also should be on alert for underage individuals attempting to purchase alcohol, agents said.

Permit holders and liquor agency stores are responsible for ensuring they are are not selling to or serving those younger than 21, the liquor control division said.

“These celebrations can turn into tragedies when they’re combined with alcoholic beverages and can result in lifelong effects on teens, their families and their communities,” said DOLC Superintendent Jim Canepa. “Taking steps to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages to underage consumers can help keep teens and communities safe, sound and secure.”

Anyone with information about a bar, store or carryout selling alcohol to persons younger than 21, or anyone with information of an underage house party, can notify the Ohio Investigative Unit by calling #677 on your cellphone for the complaint to be investigated.