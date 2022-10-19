Third Frontier Commission funds two local companies harnessing AFRL tech

Another Dayton entrepreneur, Nicholas Ripplinger, president of Battle Sight Technologies, thanked the commission for its past funding of his company, allowing Battle Sight to produce a pair of products that allow the military and first responders to communicate with or signal each other in low-light or challenging situations.

“These products enhance the warfighter,” Ripplinger said. “They’re not just taking up space in a locker.”

Several commission members met at The Hub at the Dayton Arcade, home to the Entrepreneurs Center.

Scott Koorndyk, president of the center, told members that one of the most important steps the center has taken in recent years is creating inroads to Wright-Patterson and AFRL.

“It’s hugely important to us,” he said.

“Ohio’s research institutions and entrepreneurs are on the cutting edge of technological advancements, and my administration is proud to support this important work,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “We are investing in promising research and innovation to build our economy and improve the quality of life for Ohioans.”