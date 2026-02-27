This center has 1,000 job openings at WPAFB. Here’s how to apply

The center invites applicants to submit resumes using a link. Selected candidates will be invited to an interview, but all resumes will be reviewed and retained, said Jennifer Bauer, chief of the acquisition and analytics division for the directorate of personnel at the Life Cycle Management Center, also known as “LCMC.”

Applicants can go to center’s main website at www.aflcmc.af.mil and go to the site’s “careers” tab at the top of the front page .

They may also visit https://afcs.experience.crmforce.mil/s/events.

Bauer told the Dayton Daily News that is not the first time the center has tried an invitation-only hiring event. Compared to in-person events which can draw thousands of applicants to, say, a hotel in Fairborn, this process is probably quicker.

“This process is a streamlined approach that we have,” Bauer said.

It’s no secret that the Department of Defense put in place a deferred resignation program last year, setting up a hiring freeze and offering early retirement incentives.

These created what Bauer sees as opportunities.

“Those things, certainly coupled with our natural attrition, it was giving us this really great opportunity where we have the 2,700 acquisition workforce positions, that contribute to national security, which we’re working to fill,” she said.

Wright-Patterson — where the center is headquartered — is looking to fill about 1,000 openings.

LCMC employs about 16,000 civilians nationwide.

The center hires fairly consistently all year long, Bauer emphasized. If an applicant is not invited to an interview this time, fear not: Resumes are retained. Applicants can also use a resume dropbox at the center’s careers page here.

“All candidates who are sending in resumes will be considered for various opportunities,” she said.

LCMC employees are charged with managing the life cycles of thousands of Air Force planes, weapons and systems, from inception to retirement. The center is a national organization with nine major locations, and Wright-Patterson is the largest of those.