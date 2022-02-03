This longtime Kettering company now has a new owner

Longtime Dayton-area Berry Co. changed its name to Vivial in mid-2016.

The Kettering company was long known for producing the Yellow Pages and various online directories.

“Thryv is proud of Vivial’s rich history serving the local Dayton business community,” Walsh said. “In addition, Thryv already has a significant presence in the Dayton market, with our marketing agency, the Berry Network, Inc. (BNI).”

He added: “We’re looking forward to introducing Vivial’s clients and the Dayton business community to our new product offerings, including our Thryv software platform designed for small businesses.”

In late 2016, Vivial said it was expanding its headquarters at 3100 Research Blvd. to include a new outbound call center. The company also planned to hire 60 full and part-time workers, it said at the time.

“The demand for our services from small and medium sized businesses continues to grow as does our commitment to the Dayton community,” Jim Continenza, chairman and CEO of Vivial, said in 2016.