This restaurant property near UD Arena just sold for almost $3 million

The property at 1420 Cincinnati St. recently changed hands, with Laurel and Lawrence Cooper buying it from the “Dayton OH 1420 Cincinnati” LLC for $2,897,562, according to recent Montgomery County land transaction records.

The property is just west of Interstate 75, near the Lowe’s truck stop, less than a mile west of the University of Dayton Arena. The site is also close to a McDonald’s restaurant, Wendy’s and Holiday Inn Express & Suites, among other businesses.