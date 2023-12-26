This Week in Dayton History: Interview with Santa, worker bonuses, coach John McVay and more stories to remember

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of Dec. 24-30.

Dec. 24, 1937: 13 Veteran workers honored at bonus party

In 1937, it was newsworthy to report on the bonuses awarded by various area companies to their workers.

Reynolds and Reynolds held a party were all workers were presented with bonus checks. Thirteen of the employees were presented with special gifts in recognition of their long service.

Those employees were commended for their faithfulness and were presented checks amounting to one dollar for each year of service. Employee John Tettman was the longest tenured employee at 54 years.

Other businesses announcing bonuses were Ray’s Model Store, Duro Co., The City Engineering and Tool Co., and Loew’s theater.

The Standard Register Co. paid employees $10 each plus one dollar for each year of service.

The Apex Machine and Tool Co. paid bonuses totaling $4,800, which averaged about $135 per employee.

Dec. 25, 1947: Santa takes breather from rapid globe circling for interview here

Dayton Daily News reporter Margaret Taylor wrote a story in 1947 as if it were from an exclusive interview with Santa.

“Well, well, well,” said Santa, “what are you doing up here on the roof? You want an interview? Well, I declare, this is the first time anyone ever caught me for an interview on Christmas Eve.”

When asked where he had been that night, Santa said, “Why, I’ve been three-quarters of the way ‘round the world,” adding that “certainly I travel more than 1,000 miles an hour.”

About what Santa actually does, he said, “I work in many ways to spread the Christmas spirit, good will toward one’s fellow men. The giving of presents is only a small part of this.”

When asked about if he received any presents, Santa said, “No. I don’t ever get any Christmas presents. Someday, though, I’ll get the Christmas present I’ve been waiting for — good will among ALL men and peace on ALL the earth.”

Santa was now behind schedule so Santa said, “A lot of people wonder how a fat fellow like me gets down a modern chimney ... All it takes is a little determination and a lot of faith. Watch!”

He picked up his bag and poof! He was gone down the chimney and the interview was over.

Dec. 24, 1959: Dayton area ready for enemy air attack

In 1959, the military was putting finishing touches on an elaborate missile station to protect the Cincinnati-Dayton area against enemy air attack.

Nike Hercules missile launch silos were being installed near Wilmington and were preparing to be ready for an attack as soon as Jan. 1, 1960. The site had capacity for 12 launchers, arranged in rows.

Acquisition radars on the site searched the sky to pick up any enemy airplanes.

Other missile battery silos were being installed in Oxford, Felicity and Dillsboro, Indiana. Each site would have more than 100 officers along with four sentry dogs to help patrol the maximum security areas.

The installation in Wilmington included a spacious, modern barracks, mess hall and administration building. It cost $5.5 million to construct, and radar equipment added another $1.5 million to the cost.

Dec. 30, 1968: $1.5 million computer installed at UD by RCA

A $1.5 million Radio Corp. of America Spectra time sharing computer system installed at the University of Dayton was announced by UD President Rev. Raymond Roesch.

The Spectra 70/46 computer was to also be available to 10 other colleges, who, along with UD, made up the Dayton-Miami Valley Consortium.

The computer system was to be employed as a tool for research and academic uses as well as an aid for administrative officers. Approximately 1,000 of the university’s 10,000 students took courses in computer sciences.

Dozens of people were to be able to “talk” with the machine simultaneously, with each user being able to get answers immediately. The computer could also work on several “batch processing routines” at the same time.

The computer was to be widely used by students majoring in mathematics, science, engineering and business.

Dec. 25, 1976: McVay visits: Remembers Dayton days

In 1976, former University of Dayton football coach John McVay was back in town to visit his three sons, Jim, John and Tim. McVay had moved on to be the head coach of the NFL’s New York Giants that year.

In later years, McVay would become the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers during their five Super Bowl run during the 1980s and 90s.

McVay was the head coach at Dayton from 1965-72 and compiled a 37-41-4 record. He became Dayton’s athletic director in 1973.

Some of the family remained in Dayton after he left, and McVay was back in town for a Christmas reunion.

Tim McVay, John’s son, is the father of Sean McVay, a Miami University grad and the current head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.