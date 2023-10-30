This Week in Dayton History: Surplus military plane auction, Burmese python on the loose and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4.

Nov. 3, 1937: Grocery clerk in Village of Union elected mayor at 22

Twenty-two-year-old Willard E. Norris became one of the youngest mayors in the state’s history when he prevailed in the previous day’s election for Mayor of the Village of Union.

Norris won with a margin of 52-47 over incumbent Clayton Hoover.

The morning after the election, Norris was found in his usual spot behind the counter at Martindale grocery in Union, where he was a clerk.

The only difference was that he now preferred to be greeted with a “Hello, Mayor.”

The new mayor planned no reforms, saying, “We’re a small community and everything has been running smoothly. There is no need for any changes.”

Oct. 31, 1944: Army planes auctioned for $10 to $7,500

More than 1,000 bidders and spectators were on hand when 80 surplus military planes were auctioned at Patterson Field, netting $30,000.

The auction was termed a “guinea pig” sale, to determine who would buy surplus planes that were stripped of their engines and not in flying condition. Airport representatives from several states were there to bid.

Some had wind damage, others showed signs of having been in battle action. Many were training planes.

Among the planes sold were 38 damaged Aeronca and Taylorcraft planes, a Waco glider and a twin-engine Beachcraft training plane that went for $7500.

Because the planes were in need of major repairs, some were sold in lots, providing all the parts needed to at least put together one working plane.

Oct. 29, 1967: Progress Pavilion under construction

More than 50 volunteers, including local officials radio personalities and others showed up on the first snowy day of the season to help build Dayton’s Progress Pavilion.

Most of the materials and labor were being donated by various members of the Dayton business community.

A dramatic, circular roof, topped by a 35-foot spire was the most visually exciting part of it’s design, which was to be seen from I-75.

The Progress Pavilion, located on the north side of West Third Street between St. Mary’s Street and Robert Boulevard, was to be used for all types of displays, models, movies, photos, and anything else relating to Dayton as a progressive city.

A ‘sunken’ courtyard all around the building was to be used for outdoor exhibits such as flower shows.

In the evening, a huge spotlight was to be focused on it’s spire, to accentuate the Pavilion’s bold design.

The Pavilion was never completed. A county administration building was instead chosen for the site.

Nov. 4, 1973: NCR believes it has edge in electronic race

In 1973, the National Cash Register Co. believed it had the edge in the electronic race for the retailer’s dollar.

During this time, the electronic market was exploding, and many large retailers were converting from mechanical to electronic “point of sale units.”

“NCR is established both in mechanical and electronic registers. It has established a base of users,” said a spokesperson.

The company had installed more than 10,000 terminals, along with data collection devices and computers, valued at close to $50 million. It was considered that not units, but the “system” that held value.

NCR was touting their work with Montgomery Ward, Macy’s and J.C. Penney and claimed that only 20 percent of the market had been captured thus far.

Their newest competitor, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) was seen as being “not much of a concern,” although they were considered No.1 in the computer field.

Oct. 29, 1987: Burmese python on the loose catches pneumonia

Snake owner Dwayne Cooper alerted the Greene County Sheriff’s Department that his Burmese python, named Rebel, was missing.

He said the snake was 10 to 12 feet long and weighed about 75 pounds.

There was speculation that a burglar might have broken a window and become frightened by the snake, and the snake might have left through the open window space.

Snake experts, police officers and several students from Central State gathered to participate in the search for Rebel.

After two days, the snake was found in a neighbor’s shed, suffering facial lacerations and broken fangs. The cold-blooded animal was in bad shape and needed to be warmed up. Rebal had symptoms of pneumonia and was given a 50-50 chance to live.

Cooper said, “I’ve raised him since an infant, he means as much to me as one of my children.”