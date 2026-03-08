This week on the roads: New traffic signal at SR 235, I-75 lane closures, Salem Avenue reconstruction and more

Montgomery County

• Interstate 75 traffic shift: Motorists can expect three lanes on I-75 in each direction between Needmore Road and Leo Street. Northbound traffic will shift the center and right lanes to the left side of I-75 North, and the leftmost northbound lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the southbound side just north of Ohio 4 and Ohio 48/Main Street.

Motorists in the contraflow lane will not have access to the following exits: Stanley Avenue, Wagner-Ford Road, and Needmore Road through Fall 2026. Crews will be completing work along the outside wall and reconstruction of the northbound travel lanes.

Southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration with three travel lanes. The contraflow setup will continue to accommodate northbound traffic on the southbound side.

This new traffic flow will be maintained through 2026.

• Wagner-Ford Road ramp closure: The ramp from Wagner-Ford Road to I-75 South will be closed through Fall 2026. This closure is necessary to reconstruct I-75 in this area.

Detour: Wagner Ford Road to Keowee Street/N. Dixie Drive to Needmore Road to I-75 South

• Interstate 75 lane shift: Motorists can expect three operational lanes on I-75 in each direction between Needmore Road and Ohio 4. Northbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the southbound side just north of Ohio 4 and Ohio 48/Main Street starting Friday, August 8 through 2026.

Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to the following exits: Stanley Avenue, Wagner-Ford Road, and Needmore Road. Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes.

• U.S. 35 Ramp Closure: The U.S. 35 West on ramp from Wayne Avenue to U.S. 35 will close overnight from 8p.m. through 5a.m. each day starting Monday, March 10 through Sunday, March 15. Crews will be installing equipment needed to paint the bridge.

Detour: Southbound Wayne Avenue to Buckeye Street to northbound Jefferson Street to WB U.S. 35 on-ramp.

• U.S. 35 Ramp Closure– The U.S. 35 East exit ramp to Keowee Street as well as the Keowee Street North/Xenia Avenue to U.S. 35 will close for a total of two nights, Monday, March 9 and Monday, March 16. Crews will be installing equipment needed to paint the bridge.

• Keowee Street Lane Restrictions: Keowee Street under U.S. 35 will intermittently be reduced to a single lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, March 9 through Monday, March 16. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation. Crews will be painting the bridge.

• Woodman Drive lane/shoulder closures: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Woodman Drive between U.S. 35 and Sunberry Drive. The right-most turn lane from Woodman Drive to U.S. 35 West is to be closed until Spring 2026. Traffic will shift from left (inside) to the right (outside) lanes. Crews will be reconstructing the roadway.

Eastman Avenue will be open to local traffic only while the right turn lane onto Woodman is closed during this phase. Traffic will be detoured through Spinning Road and Burkhardt Road.

• State Route 725 lane closure: Motorists can expect a single right-lane closure on Ohio 725 eastbound under I-75 through Spring 2026. Traffic will be maintained with two lanes. Crews are working on pedestrian improvements.

• State Route 235 and I-70: A new traffic signal at Ohio 235 North and the I‑70 West ramp will begin full stop‑and‑go operation the week of March 9. It is currently covered and flashing yellow for testing. Once activated, drivers exiting I‑70 West to Ohio 235 North, as well as all Ohio 235 North traffic, will use the new signal. Drivers heading from I‑70 West to Ohio 235 South will not be affected.

• Woodman Drive lane/shoulder closures: Drivers can expect lane restrictions on Woodman Drive between U.S. 35 and Sunberry Drive starting the week of June 1, 2025 through August, 2026. Crews will be completing final pavement work and striping.

Warren County

• State Route 48 signalization: The Warren County Transportation Improvement District will install a new traffic signal at the Ohio 48 intersection and I-71 southbound ramps in South Lebanon. Construction also includes extending the northbound Ohio 48 left-turn lane to I-71 South and widening Ohio 48 North through the intersection. Traffic changes have been implemented in both directions at the Ohio 48 North and South exit/entrance ramps to I-71 North and South, with traffic being maintained in shifted lanes. Additional restrictions may be in effect throughout the project.

All work is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026.

• State Route 63 widening: The Warren County Transportation Improvement District is in the process of widening Ohio 63 from two to four lanes and dedicated turn lanes, between Union Road at the city of Monroe to just east of the intersection with Ohio 741. Traffic has been placed in its final configuration on both Ohio 63 and Ohio 741, with all lanes open; however, intermittent restrictions may be in effect during evening and overnight hours on both routes.

All work will be completed in the summer of 2026.

• State Route 350 bridge replacement: A bridge replacement project on Ohio 350 over Todd Fork, near the junction with Old 3C Road, west of Clarksville. Ohio 350 is closed through early spring of 2026, and traffic is being detoured via Ohio 350, Ohio 132, Ohio 123 and U.S. 22.

All work is scheduled to be completed in June 2026.

Greene County

• U.S. 35-Valley/Trebein interchange: Construction of an interchange at the routes’ intersection between Xenia and Beavercreek is ongoing. The interchange is open, and traffic is being maintained in two lanes in both directions on U.S. 35; however, intermittent lane closures will be in effect on the mainline and ramps as needed.

• U.S. 35 pavement & bridge rehabilitation: U.S. 35 is open to two lanes in both directions from the Montgomery County line to just east of the N. Fairfield Road interchange. Intermittent single-lane closures, as well as ramp restrictions at the interchanges within the construction limits, may remain in effect in either direction during the evening and overnight hours.

All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.

• State Route 68 pedestrian/bicycle facility: A project is ongoing between the Ohio-To-Erie Trail (OTET)/Little Miami Scenic Trail (LMST) and the Great Council State Park education center at Oldtown. The project includes construction of a grade-separated multi-use trail connection along U.S. 68 and bridges over Oldtown Creek and U.S. 68, south of Brush Row Road. Traffic on U.S. 68 will be maintained with the use of flaggers; Brush Row Road may be subject to periods of closure at its junction with U.S. 68.

All work is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.

Champaign County

• U.S. 68 lane restrictions: Expect intermittent lane restrictions on U.S. 68 between the Clark/Champaign County Line and Dallas Road through early March 2026. Crews are patching the roadway.

Clark County

• No traffic advisories or construction updates reported.

Darke County

• U.S. 127 Bridge Closure: The bridge on U.S. 127 between Ohio 705 and E Star Road will be closed for 60 days starting Monday, March 30. Crews will be reconstructing the bridge.

Detour: Ohio 705 to Ohio 118 to E. Canal St

Miami County

• Upcoming: State Route 41/55 closure: The city of Troy will close the intersection of Ohio 41 and Ohio 55 for a festival starting Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 8. Motorists should follow local detour as posted.

• Upcoming: State Route 55 closure: The city of Troy will close Ohio 55 between Water Road and Staunton Road for a festival from 8pm-12:30am starting Saturday, July 4. Motorists should follow local detour as posted.

• Upcoming: State Route 41/55 closure: The city of Troy will close the intersection of Ohio 41 and Ohio 55 for a festival starting Friday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 22. Motorists should follow local detours as posted.

• Upcoming: State Route 41/55 closure: The city of Troy will close the intersection of Ohio 41 and Ohio 55 for a festival from 3pm-10pm starting Friday, Nov. 27. Motorists should follow local detours as posted.

Preble County

• No traffic advisories or construction updates reported.

Information has been collected from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

2026 crashes in Ohio

60 — Serious pedestrian injuries

5 — Serious bicyclist injuries

17 — Pedestrian deaths

2 — Bicyclist deaths

2025 crashes in Ohio

58 — Serious pedestrian injuries

8 — Serious bicyclist injuries

10 — Pedestrian deaths

3 — Bicyclist deaths

Numbers are based on data collected from Jan. 1 to February 20 of 2025 and 2026. Source: ODOT

2026 Dayton road projects

Salem Avenue Reconstruction, Phase 4: The next phase of the reconstruction project begins in spring 2026, covering the area from Cornell Drive to Elsmere Avenue. It includes a completely rebuilt roadway, new sidewalks, upgraded street lighting, and concrete‑stamped crosswalks at the Salem/Wabash Avenue and Salem/Elsmere Avenue intersections.

This phase is expected to be complete by the end of 2027.

Keowee Street Safety Improvements: The roadway will be reduced from seven lanes to five between East Fifth Street and East Monument Avenue. An 11‑foot‑wide multi‑use path will be added on both sides of the street.

Findlay Street Reconstruction: Findlay Street will be improved with new pavement, curbs, sidewalks and street lighting from East First Street to East Monument Avenue. The auxiliary northbound lane will be removed, and bike lanes will be added on both sides.

East Third Street: The roadway between Webster Street and Linden Avenue will be reduced from five lanes to three, except at Keowee Street, where it will stay five lanes. A two‑way cycle track will be added on the south side of East Third Street. The project also includes new curb extensions, median crossings at select locations, and ornamental lighting between Webster Street and Keowee Street.

Philadelphia Drive Traffic Calming: Bike lanes and curb extensions will be added along Philadelphia Drive from West Riverview Avenue to Salem Avenue to help slow traffic. The project will also include two new speed tables.

Information has been collected from DaytonOhio.gov.