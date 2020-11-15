Over 30,000 in Miami Valley without power after severe weather, high winds

Over 30,000 customers are without power in the Miami Valley as severe weather rolls through the area. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory that will last until 7 p.m. tonight and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several counties.
The Dayton Power and Light outage map reports that 30,675 people are without power in the Miami Valley.
Here are the outages by county:
- Butler County - one customer
- Champaign County - 27 customers
- Clark County - 4,302 customers
- Darke County - 2,966 customers
- Greene County - 6,256 customers
- Mercer County - 1,968 customers
- Miami County - 3,970 customers
- Montgomery County - 11,212 customers
- Preble County - 418 customers
- Shelby County - 2,495 customers
- Warren County - 203 customers