Thousands without power across the Miami Valley following winter weather

Thousands were without power Friday morning after a wintry mix of precipitation including sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain moved through the region.
More than 4,000 AES Ohio customers were without service as of 7:50 a.m., with nearly 3,300 of those outages reported in Fayette, Logan and Miami counties.
According to AES Ohio, the following local counties were experiencing outages:
- Champaign County: 131 outages
- Darke County: 253 outages
- Greene County: 264 outages
- Miami County: 1,164 outages
- Montgomery County: 12 outages
- Preble County: 19 outages
In Miami County, the majority of outages were reported along Interstate 75, just south of Tipp City, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. Service is expected to be restored around 9 a.m. About 100 customers north of Piqua were also reporting outages.
As of 7:50 a.m. there were 847 Ohio Edison customers without power in Clark County, according to the utility company. More than 600 outages were in Moorefield Twp. and just over 100 were reported in Pike Twp.
Ohio Edison cited severe weather as the cause of the outage in Clark County.
