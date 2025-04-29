Breaking: 1 dead following early-morning shooting in Dayton

Thousands without power after severe thunderstorm pushes through

The southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Salem Avenue near Yale Avenue are blocked due to a tree that fell during a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Updated 46 minutes ago
Thousands of power customers were left in the dark after a severe thunderstorm rolled through southwest Ohio Tuesday.

Large numbers of outages were reported in Champaign, Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties, with the most outages reported in Champaign County at 2,680 as of 3:10 p.m., according to AES.

By 4 p.m., the vast majority of the Champaign County outages had been resolved.

According to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps as of 4 p.m., the number of power customers without electricity, by county, are:

Butler: 44

Champaign: 37

Clark: 2,274

Darke: 2

Greene: 1,414

Miami: 88

Montgomery: 1,867

Preble: 310

Warren: 21

The National Weather Service in Wilmington estimated the storm had winds up to 60 mph, and received multiple reports of wind damage.

At 1:29 p.m., report said that a large tree was downed across a road near Germantown, and at 1:44 p.m., a person near Tipp City reported multiple power lines down.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.