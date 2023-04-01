Thousands without power after strong storms move across region

Thousands of electric customers are without power after strong storms moved across the region overnight.
Nearly 11,000 power outages were reported across the region as of 2:20 a.m., with the most in Preble County, with 3,614 customers in the dark, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
Following are outages reported as of 2:20 a.m. by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:
Butler County: 1,414
Champaign County: 2
Clark County: 84
Darke County: 2,845
Greene County: 86
Miami County: 1,477
Montgomery County: 411
Preble County: 3,614
Warren County: 994
