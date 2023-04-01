X

Thousands without power after strong storms move across region

Local News
By
19 minutes ago

Thousands of electric customers are without power after strong storms moved across the region overnight.

Nearly 11,000 power outages were reported across the region as of 2:20 a.m., with the most in Preble County, with 3,614 customers in the dark, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

Following are outages reported as of 2:20 a.m. by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:

Butler County: 1,414

Champaign County: 2

Clark County: 84

Darke County: 2,845

Greene County: 86

Miami County: 1,477

Montgomery County: 411

Preble County: 3,614

Warren County: 994

In Other News
1
Courtyard by Marriott near UD Arena sells for $11.4 million
2
Semi plows through Miami County house; third time it’s been hit over...
3
4 die in county jail in 63 days, matching past 2 years combined; drugs...
4
Mad River schools seek first tax levy increase since 2012 in May 2...
5
Ex-Dayton police chief: Gun magazine caps would reduce carnage of mass...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top