dayton-daily-news logo
X

Deputies give ‘all clear’ after threat evacuates Bethel HS stadium, delays game

Members of the Bethel High School 2021 Homecoming Court walk past the marching band and color guard before the football game versus Lehman Catholic High School. The game and activities were delayed due to a threat that evacuated the stadium before the "all clear" was given.
Caption
Members of the Bethel High School 2021 Homecoming Court walk past the marching band and color guard before the football game versus Lehman Catholic High School. The game and activities were delayed due to a threat that evacuated the stadium before the "all clear" was given.

Credit: Bethel Local Schools

Credit: Bethel Local Schools

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 21 minutes ago

The Bethel High School football game and Homecoming activities resumed Friday evening after a threat led to a game delay and evacuation of the stadium.

“Law enforcement are on scene and assessing the situation,” Bethel Local Schools posted Friday evening on social media.

All students, staff and fans are safe, and the district said it expects this to only be a delay.

The Bethel High School Bees are playing the Lehman Catholic High School Cavaliers.

Wayne High School in Huber Heights was briefly on lockdown Thursday after a threat was made on social media towards the school by a person not believed to be connected to the school, Superintendent Mario Basora said.

ExploreWayne High School briefly on lockdown due to external threat

In Other News
1
School-reported COVID cases down locally last week
2
IDs released for 3 of 4 people killed in 3 crashes in 24 hours in...
3
ODNR: Peak fall colors to come mid-to-late October
4
Warren County school’s ‘Test & Stay’ pilot program begins next week
5
More than 7,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio for 2nd day in a row
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top