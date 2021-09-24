Deputies give ‘all clear’ after threat evacuates Bethel HS stadium, delays game

The Bethel High School football game and Homecoming activities resumed Friday evening after a threat led to a game delay and evacuation of the stadium.
“Law enforcement are on scene and assessing the situation,” Bethel Local Schools posted Friday evening on social media.
All students, staff and fans are safe, and the district said it expects this to only be a delay.
The Bethel High School Bees are playing the Lehman Catholic High School Cavaliers.
Wayne High School in Huber Heights was briefly on lockdown Thursday after a threat was made on social media towards the school by a person not believed to be connected to the school, Superintendent Mario Basora said.
