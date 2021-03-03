Threat posted on social media prompts Chaminade Julienne to cancel classes

A Dayton police officer was in a cruiser parked across from the school this morning. The officer told Dayton Daily News they were assigned to wait outside the school, but did not say why.

Explore Ohio governor has no immediate plans to lift mask mandate

Meixner said the school is working with police investigate the post and its validity.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for quickly making us aware of this incident, allowing us to take action on the side of safety and communicate accordingly with our community,” he said. “We look forward to the resolution of this incident and our return to campus.”