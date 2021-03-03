Threat posted on social media prompts Chaminade Julienne to cancel classes

Chaminade Julienne High School canceled classes on Wednesday after a threat was posted on social media.
“Tuesday evening, March 2, the Dayton Police Department informed us of a credible threat to the school found on a social media post,” read a statement from Chaminade Julienne President Daniel J. Meixner. “Knowing that issues like this must be taken seriously, Chaminade Julienne cancelled classes and closed campus on Wednesday, March 3 out of an abundance of caution.”
Police were alerted to the threat by federal partners, according to Dayton Police Department.
“We immediately contacted school officials and started an investigation that lasted throughout the night,” read a statement from police. “The case is currently assigned to our Violent Offenders Unit and we are working closely with our federal partners in pursuing tips and leads regarding the origin and validity of the post.”
An alert on the school’s website Wednesday stated that the campus was closed and encouraged students and parents to check their messages for information.
A Dayton police officer was in a cruiser parked across from the school this morning. The officer told Dayton Daily News they were assigned to wait outside the school, but did not say why.
Meixner said the school is working with police investigate the post and its validity.
“We are grateful to law enforcement for quickly making us aware of this incident, allowing us to take action on the side of safety and communicate accordingly with our community,” he said. “We look forward to the resolution of this incident and our return to campus.”