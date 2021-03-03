JUST IN: Oakwood teachers’ union: Expanded in-person classes raises COVID risks

Oakwood Teachers’ Association President Jay Lane said the action announced Sunday to begin an expanded face-to-face class schedule March 15 “was a surprise” to the union as there remains widespread coronavirus concerns.

“Our dissatisfaction is not that the decision was made this way,” Lane said. “The timeliness of it is somewhat of a concern. But ultimately, it just feels that we’re putting our kids in a much higher risk situation. And when they say we’re doing what’s best for students, we’ve had a good year, I think we’ve been very successful in what we’ve been able to accomplish.”