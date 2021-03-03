JUST IN: Oakwood teachers’ union: Expanded in-person classes raises COVID risks

OAKWOOD – The Oakwood teachers union head said the district’s decision to return soon to full-day, in-person instruction will increase COVID-19 risks for most students.
Oakwood Teachers’ Association President Jay Lane said the action announced Sunday to begin an expanded face-to-face class schedule March 15 “was a surprise” to the union as there remains widespread coronavirus concerns.
“Our dissatisfaction is not that the decision was made this way,” Lane said. “The timeliness of it is somewhat of a concern. But ultimately, it just feels that we’re putting our kids in a much higher risk situation. And when they say we’re doing what’s best for students, we’ve had a good year, I think we’ve been very successful in what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
The district has been offering face-to-face instruction - but for only half days - five days a week nearly all school year due to the coronavirus.
With Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey’s announcement, students in grades in grades 1-12 who have opted for in-person education will face less social distancing and greater chances of quarantines, Lane said.
Ramey said in Sunday’s announcement of the change that the decision was “made after careful consideration and discussions.”
The “board of education, district leadership team and staff’s goal and desire has always been to have our students back in class full time as soon as safe and practical,” he said.