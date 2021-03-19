3 injured in single-car crash on I-75 Thursday night

Three people were injured in a crash that left them trapped inside the car on Interstate 75 near Needmore Road.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported around 11:07 p.m. Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office said the driver lost control of the car, went off the right side of the highway and hit the sound barrier wall.
The passengers were trapped in the car, and the Harrison Township Fire Department extracted them from the crash.
All three occupants were injured in the crash but none of the injuries were life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.