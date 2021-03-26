Three running for Huber Heights mayor

Gore, 49, was elected Huber Heights mayor in November 2017.

Gore ran on a platform of economic development in Huber Heights in 2017. He said Huber Heights has begun to grow again, with more businesses attracted to the city and more people moving to the city.

“We have a business-friendly environment, businesses want to move to Huber Heights,” he said. “We’re experiencing growth like we’ve never seen before.”

Gore said he wants to continue that growth, reduce the traffic that has come with the growth and maintain the infrastructure in Huber Heights.

“I’m running again so we can continue that progress and not see it come to a screeching halt,” Gore said.

He is a history and government teacher at Wayne High School and grew up in Huber Heights. He and his wife, Toni, raised three children in Huber Heights, who are all now adults.

City Councilman Ed Lyons. CITY OF HUBER HEIGHTS

Ed Lyons

Lyons, 51, began serving as a city councilman in 2012. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

When asked why he chose to run for mayor, Lyons said, “I don’t like the direction our leadership and our city’s taken us.”

He said he wants to hire three more firefighters to help boost staffing levels, have more economic development and focus on open government.

“I believe in great fire and police departments, economic development for our future, exceptional leadership through open, honest and transparent government, focusing on people, not politics,” Lyons said.

As for what he has accomplished on council, Lyons said he was most proud of his involvement with the Rose Music Center, and his work leading the land revitalization program where the city acquired property for about $12,500 and was able to sell some of it for over $1.2 million to Gander RV Sales & Outdoor Gear.

He is a middle school social studies teacher for Tecumseh Local Schools in New Carlisle. He and his wife, Bridget, moved to Huber Heights in 1998.

Glenn Otto, Huber Heights council candidate. CONTRIBUTED

Glenn Otto

Otto, 53, has been a member of city council for about five years. His term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

Otto said he wanted to run for mayor because he wants the city to have more full-time representation. As someone who owns his own business and has more flexibility with his schedule, he feels he is in a good position to do that.

He said he also feels that residents of Huber Heights have not gotten good representation from their elected officials.

“I just really think we need someone in there that can that has a better temperament to handle those types of things,” Otto said.

Otto said he was most proud of his work on council of opening communication to citizens.

“There was always this big feel that people didn’t get information, things weren’t as public as they would like them to be,” Otto said. “And I think we’ve taken big strides there.”

He said he was also involved in parks improvements, including working with the schools on the Dial Park property. He also worked on water softening issues and infrastructure.

If elected as mayor, Otto said he would also like to continue the improvements being made to infrastructure.

“We’ve really upped our game when it comes to road improvements and our road update programs that we do annually, where we update sidewalks, streets, curbs and all that kind of good stuff,” he said.

He and his wife, Andi, own Otto & Associates, an insurance agency in Huber Heights, and have lived in Huber Heights since 1994, Otto said. They have three grown children. Otto served in the Army out of high school.