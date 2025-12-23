Thunderbirds salute Dayton Air Show as ‘best’ civilian show

The award was presented at the recent annual ICAS — International Council of Air Shows — convention at Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds fly around 75 demonstrations a year.

“This is a huge honor, and we want to thank the USAF Thunderbirds for recognizing the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show,” the show said in a Facebook post.

“Receiving this award speaks volumes about our amazing team of staff and volunteers,” organizers added. “It takes a small village to get the show off the ground every year, and it wouldn’t happen without our wonderful team. ”

The Thunderbirds headlined the Dayton show last June. Next June, the Navy Blue Angels will bring their F/A-18s to the two-day show.

Kevin Franklin, the show’s executive director, told the Dayton Daily News that the award “made” his trip to Las Vegas. “It’s a huge honor.”

The award goes to just one civilian event per year. And it reflects on show staff, the thousands of volunteers who help organize and put the show together, the cities of Dayton and Vandalia, as well as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Franklin said.

“That’s what it takes to kind of put all of that together,” he added.

What the event did differently this year was the Friday “Flight Fest.” In lieu of a Friday parade in Vandalia, the show hosted Flight Fest, 6 to 10 p.m. the evening before the show at the Vandalia Recreation Center.

Residents had a chance to meet pilots and performers and hear the Lt. Dan Band, featuring actor Gary Sinise, who has long supported U.S. service members.

“That was what really put us over the top,” Franklin said.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Flight Fest will happen again in 2026, but Franklin said work on the event has just started.

The 2026 show will happen June 13 and 14 at the Dayton International Airport.