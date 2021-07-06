Thunderbirds to sign autographs at Air Force museum

Museum doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and select members of the air demonstration team will sign autographs from 9 to 10 a.m. Only one item for each person will be signed, according to a release.

Thunderbird team members attending the autograph session include #3 Maj. Zane Taylor, Right Wing Pilot; #6 Maj. Kyle Oliver, Opposing Solo Pilot and 2005 Beavercreek High School graduate; #10 Capt. Katie Moorkamp, executive officer; and three enlisted team members.