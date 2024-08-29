Tickets on sale for Oregon District’s Hauntfest

The region’s largest, outdoor Halloween party is returning to Dayton’s Oregon District 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and tickets are already on sale.

The Oregon District Business Association recommends purchasing tickets online in advance to avoid potential wait times at the entrance gates. Online pre-sale tickets are $10. Tickets the day of the event will be $15.

This will be the 38th Annual Hauntfest On 5th and the theme is “Creatures of the Night.”

There will be live bands, DJs, street performers, food and beer trucks. The annual costume contest will return with big prizes.

Hauntfest has a strict weapon-free policy. No weapons — real or fake — will be permitted.

Attendees who are 18 and older can attend the Hauntfest Block Party. Those that are not 21 are encouraged to check with each individual restaurant, bar and music venue on age and entry guidelines during Hauntfest.

To purchase tickets, visit universe.com/events/hauntfest-on-5th-2024-tickets-DFJ80X. For more information and updates about Hauntfest, visit the Oregon District’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

