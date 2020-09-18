Tickets to President Trump’s event in Dayton already gone

Local Republicans had more than one thousand tickets to distribute for President Trump’s visit to Dayton on Monday, but party officials said Friday afternoon they cannot take any more requests.
Trump’s Dayton campaign event, “Fighting for the American Worker,” will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Wright Bros. Aero, a business that operates at the Dayton International Airport.
State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., who also is Montgomery County GOP chairman, said Montgomery County and surrounding counties received 1,200 tickets to distribute.
However, Plummer said they were gone within 24 hours, largely distributed to campaign volunteers and party central committee members.
The president will leave from Dayton to head to another airport event at Toledo on Monday night.
Trump won Ohio in 2016. He also won Montgomery County, beating Hillary Clinton by about 1,900 votes. He was the first Republican to win Montgomery County since George H.W. Bush in 1988.
Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be in the Buckeye State on Sept. 29 at Case Western University for the first presidential debate.