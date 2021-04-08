Tipp City events to feature musicians, local artists, food trucks

Reyna Spears of Tipp City will perform during the arts event. Contributed Credit: Todd Muskopf Credit: Todd Muskopf

Todd said it was retirement at age 61 from the quality assurance field that opened the door to his return to woodworking. “I finally had time to start doing woodworking again. I had done woodworking off and on all of my life,” he said.

Years ago, someone gave him an old lathe that had been their father’s.

After retirement, he set up the lathe. “As soon as I saw the (wood) chips start flying, I knew I’d found what I’d been looking for all of my life,” he said. “I found my passion … better late than never.”

About five years ago, he “went professional,” getting paid for his work, demonstrating and teaching.

His first show was in Tipp City. “I was absolutely amazed people would pay money for my stuff,” Todd said. Along the way he moved beyond bowls and candlesticks to more elaborate wood turning.

He also met Scott Phillips of The American Woodshop and has done four episodes of that program as well as having works in the American Woodturner journal.

Spears is an accountant by day at RCS Tax & Accounting in Huber Heights and musician by night. A member of the Arts Council, her art is in the form of songwriting and music.

She will perform at An Art Affair and brought together the day’s music line up by reaching out to friends made during more than a decade as a working musician in the Dayton area.

“The musicians will bring live art to An Art Affair this year. We all are hungry for all kinds of art and we’ve been limited long enough,” Spears said. “My music ventures have been limited this past year as well as it has been for many others. It was not only the music that was missed, but also the friendships and experiences that come along with performing music.”

The music will cover many genres such as blues, country, Americana, folk and pop.

The Arts Council has held limited activities during the past year due to COVID-19. Last fall, it hosted a Paint Ohio Plein Air event outdoors at Staley Farm/Indian Creek Distillery and held its Holiday Affair during A Winter’s Gathering in downtown Tipp City.

It’s 2020 spring and summer events and summer camps all were canceled, said Lynn Woodworth-Shirk, Arts Council nonprofit administrator and communications coordinator.

The events will be COVID compliant.

The Art Affair attendees will receive a coupon for a complimentary drink (soda or water) with a food purchase at the food trucks. Raffle baskets also will be offered with donations accepted but not required.

For more information on the arts events, visit www.tippcityartscouncil.com.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com

Musical ineup

An Art Affair

April 10

10 a.m.: Reyna

11 a.m.: Ricky Pat Johnson

Noon: Novena

1 p.m.: Westbrook

2 p.m.: Reyna and Dana

3 p.m.: Jackson Scott

4 p.m.: Doug Hart