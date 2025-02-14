Tipp City firm lays off workers, citing USAID uncertainty

The move affected remote workers not working in the Dayton area, Enslen said. The company has 25 employees after the layoffs, seven of them in the Dayton area.

After recent moves by the administration of President Donald Trump, particularly freezing USAID funding, the layoffs became necessary, Enslen said in an interview.

“One of the industries we serve is international development,” she said.

She said the business works for, among others, customers in the areas of sustainable agriculture and farming.

“That sector of our business is going to be gone for the indefinite future, maybe for years,” Enslen said. “My decision is that some of our other clients after this will be affected. ...

“Essentially, we decided we were not going to wait it out,” she added. “We decided we needed to take decisive action right now to protect our company.”

Dragonfly writes and edits white papers, research reports, annual reports, brochures and other forms of business-to-business communication for its customers.

On Thursday, a court order halting Trump administration plans to pull all but a fraction of USAID staffers off the job worldwide will stay in place for at least another week.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ordered the extension after a nearly three-hour hearing Thursday, much of it focused on how employees were affected by abrupt orders by the Trump administration and ally Elon Musk to put thousands of USAID workers on leave and freeze foreign aid funding, the Associated Press reported.

Trump and Musk have been critically examining funding at a number of government agencies, citing what they say are examples of wasteful funding. But USAID has been hit hardest, with Trump and Musk accusing the agency’s work around the world of being out of line with Trump’s agenda, the AP has reported.