X

Tipp City Government Center renovations move forward

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

A long-talked about addition and improvements at the Tipp City Government Center will move forward after the City Council voted Monday to award the project contract to Brumbaugh Construction Inc. of Arcanum.

The company submitted the lowest of five bids on the contract at $1,832,000. The project will include renovations to the roof, window and HVAC system along with an addition for storage, the city servers and IT office.

The addition will be built between the Government Center main building and the Police Department building next door.

Councilmembers Kathryn Huffman and Ryan Liddy voted against the contract, questioning the need for the addition that will be used primarily for storage. The estimate for that work is $750,000.

A project start date has not been set, council was told.

In Other News
1
Distracted driving law in effect today: Here’s how to not get pulled...
2
Power restored after crash into pole knocks out power to hundreds in...
3
IRS, local tax pros say changes may signal smaller refunds this year
4
Indoor shooting range and firearms retailer Midwest Shooting Center...
5
Miamisburg likely to extend outdoor drinking area’s hours, days of...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top