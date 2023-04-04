Tipp City Government Center renovations move forward

A long-talked about addition and improvements at the Tipp City Government Center will move forward after the City Council voted Monday to award the project contract to Brumbaugh Construction Inc. of Arcanum.
The company submitted the lowest of five bids on the contract at $1,832,000. The project will include renovations to the roof, window and HVAC system along with an addition for storage, the city servers and IT office.
The addition will be built between the Government Center main building and the Police Department building next door.
Councilmembers Kathryn Huffman and Ryan Liddy voted against the contract, questioning the need for the addition that will be used primarily for storage. The estimate for that work is $750,000.
A project start date has not been set, council was told.
