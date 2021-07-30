Tipp City man charged in May 2020 crash that killed Northridge motorcyclist

A 77-year-old Tipp City man was charged Friday with two counts of vehicular homicide in a May 2020 crash that killed a Northridge motorcyclist.
Albert Eugene Myers was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment Aug. 12 in Dayton Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charges.
The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. May 30, 2020, on Valley Street (state Route 4) and state Route 444.
Myers was headed west on Valley Street in his 2013 Ford Explorer when he tried to turn southeast on to state Route 444 and failed to yield to a 2006 Honda motorcycle driven by Scott A. Kube, 56, according to a traffic crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Kube was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Myers was not injured, the report stated.