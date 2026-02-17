Tipp City neighbors shocked about murder of Ashley Flynn in home burglary

Neighbors also expressed concern and a need for vigilance. One said she’s installing a home security system.

Tipp City police are continuing its investigation with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation into the deadly shooting involving the Tipp City middle school volleyball coach.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was found dead in her home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court, police said. Police have not said how she died or how many people were involved in the shooting.

“This investigation will take time as investigators continue to collect, process and analyze all evidence at the scene,” read a statement from Tipp City police.

Officers responded around 2:31 a.m. for a reported home burglary with a resident who had been shot. Police have not said if the suspect(s) were known to the family.

When they arrived, police found Flynn’s husband and two children inside the home.

Crews secured the home and established a perimeter. Investigators used police canines and a drone to search the area for suspects.

They did not find any suspects during the search, police said.

Police contacted family members and the Miami County Witness Program to help support Flynn’s husband and the children.

Multiple organizations and officials in the Tipp City area shared their condolences and noted Flynn’s impact in the community.

“The city manager and members of city council are deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place early this morning,” said Eric Mack, Tipp City city manager.

He ask the community remain patient and avoid speculating as law enforcement continues to investigate.

“The safety of our residents remains our highest priority,” Mack said. “Tipp City has always been a close-knit community, and moments like this impact us all.”

LifeWise Tipp City welcomed the community to come together for a prayer gathering in honor of Flynn, who was a teacher for LifeWise, at 1:30 p.m. in the upper room worship center.

Flynn was a Tipp City Schools substitute teacher.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," the school district said.

Christian Life Center in Butler Twp. said Flynn was a beloved member of the church who was full of grace, devotion and unconditional love.

“Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind,” a statement read. “Please pray for ongoing investigation. Please pray for God’s very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation.”