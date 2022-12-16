Tipp City police detective charged with assault, sexual imposition

Daley was placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 14 by Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins.

The criminal investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office while an internal investigation is being conducted.

Adkins said the alleged misconduct occurred while Daley was off duty. An incident report earlier obtained from the sheriff’s office states the alleged conduct occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28 in Monroe Twp. A report was made to the sheriff’s department on Nov. 14.

“Following the review of the case by the prosecutor and presentation of charges to the proper court, Officer Daley, per the collective bargaining agreement, will remain on paid administrative leave until the court’s disposition,” Adkins said in a written statement.

He asked the community not to rush to judgment until the case makes its way through the legal process.

“The Tipp City Police Department takes these allegations seriously. All department members are held to a very high standard of conduct on and off duty,” Adkins said. “I take pride in transparency and community trust in all aspects of what we do, and the department members understand what is expected from them ... A crucial mistake by one department member is not indicative of all department members.”

Daley has been a member of the department since December 2017, coming to Tipp City from the West Milton police force.

In early 2019, he was recognized as Tipp City’s officer of the year for 2018. Later in 2019, he was suspended without pay for 160 hours by then-chief Eric Burris after he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence that July in Piqua.