Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigations

Adkins said this week that he could not comment further on the investigation.

While on leave, Daley was told to remain available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. so he can be contacted if necessary. He also is prohibited from discussing the investigation, or work matters, with other police department employees, along with fire-EMS employees and members of the public.

Daley has been a member of the department since December 2017, coming to Tipp City from the West Milton police. In early 2019, he was recognized as Tipp City’s officer of the year for 2018.

Later in 2019, he was suspended without pay for 160 hours by then-chief Eric Burris after he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence that July in Piqua.