Tipp City police officer enters not guilty plea to charges

Investigators said Daley told them in his interview that he was not intoxicated and had engaged in what he called “horseplay.”

The report was made by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, which was asked by Adkins to investigate the allegations.

The woman told investigators she was tackled to the floor three times by Daley during the party – once in a kitchen, once on stairs and once in the basement. She claimed her shoulder was injured when she allegedly was tackled by Daley in the basement. During that encounter, the woman said she asked Daley to get off her and was slapped on the buttocks.

Daley has been a member of the Tipp City Police Department since December 2017, coming to Tipp City from the West Milton police force.

In early 2019, he was recognized as Tipp City’s officer of the year for 2018. Later in 2019, he was suspended without pay for 160 hours by then-chief Eric Burris after he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence that July in Piqua.