Tipp City residents continue call for school board members to resign

Karen Weber, a retired district teacher, asked board members if they personally were following principles emphasized by the school district at all buildings on being responsible and respectful and having integrity.

She asked the board to understand the frustration in the community when focus of the board differs from community needs and concerns. “This community expects better,” Weber said, adding later, “Do you comprehend the disappointment of community members when their voices are not heard?”

Resident Kathy Bone criticized the petitions and encouraged all board members to do the jobs they were elected to complete.

“I don’t think they should be targeting any of you,” Bone said. “I am never going to agree with all of you … but I think we have to have open debate. We have to have everybody listened to.”

The board Monday again discussed if it could open its meetings to the public with the lifting of COVID restrictions. Some community members have been calling for opening meetings to allow more input and transparency The board traditionally has held its meetings at the board offices on Tippecanoe Drive but with any restrictions cannot hold many people.

Other options were explored including the City Council chambers in the Tipp City Government Center, said Superintendent Mark Stefanik. That space is not available because meetings still are being held remotely, he said.

The Center for Performing Arts at the high school also was suggested but steaming would be an issue from that location and Dunaway said set up for a public meeting in the facility is awkward.