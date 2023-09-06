Tipp City school board president Patry resigns abruptly

TIPP CITY — Simon Patry, president of the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education, told fellow board members Tuesday evening he was resigning from the board as of midnight (11:59 p.m. Tuesday).

In a statement provided later Tuesday night, Patry said he resigned because of family and business obligations. The announcement came near the end of the board’s monthly work session.

Patry, who is serving the fourth year of his first four-year term on the board, did not file for re-election in November. The petitions of seven candidates for three board seats on the ballot in November were certified by the Miami County Board of Elections late last month.

Patry served as board president the past two years, which included times of turmoil with meetings often lasting four hours or more.

During that time, fellow board members Anne Zakkour and Theresa Dunaway faced a citizens’ group-led effort to have them legally removed from the board. That complaint filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court was dismissed earlier this year by the citizen group, which stated it didn’t want the effort to interfere with the election and education in the district.

Patry told board members Rick Mains, Zakkour and Amber Drum on Tuesday night that he was not asking for a vote on his resignation but did ask that they appoint Drum, the school board vice president, as the new president. Dunaway did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. She and Zakkour also did not file for re-election.

“I want to thank all of Tipp City for their support during my nearly four years on the Board of Education. We have great teachers, a great administration and phenomenal kids, parents and community. Under (Superintendent) Aaron Moran and (Treasurer) Dave Stevens in the board office and under Amber Drum and Rick Mains holding board seats, there is nothing that can stop us from being a top-10 Ohio school district,” Patry said in his statement.

“While I wish I could have finished the last three months of my four-year term, family and business obligations must come first. I am no longer able to serve without sacrificing my family’s and businesses’ needs. If I am unable to give the district what it needs, it is time for me to step down,” he said.

“I have no doubt that Aaron, Dave, Amber and Rick will finish what we started. I welcome the opportunity to serve and support them. And while I may no longer be on the Board of Education, I will forever be a dedicated servant to the district and Tipp City’s needs,” Patry said.

The board did not discuss filling the board vacancy Tuesday night. Under the Ohio Revised Code, the remaining board needs to fill a vacancy no earlier than 10 days but no later than 30 days from the vacancy creation.