Tipp City studying future of older school buildings in district

Simon Patry is the board of education member on the facilities committee.

He explained the structural inspection request to the board May 11 explaining the committee has met with local company Energy Optimizers to review options including renovating buildings.

The board agreed to have Kim Hagen, district business operations coordinator, arrange to have a structural engineer inspect the following buildings’ structural integrity: Broadway Elementary School, the Tipp Central building, Nevin Coppock Elementary School, the maintenance building and the bus garage.

If the 2019 plan were to be pursued, the bus garage and maintenance facility would be removed to help make way for the addition at L.T. Ball. The Tipp Central building is adjacent to a portion of Broadway school.

The facilities committee basically is looking to see if it would be possible to “get those buildings up to snuff without a new building,” said district Treasurer Dave Stevens.

Patry said the facilities committee wants to make sure it is comparing apples to apples when looking at options and to ensure the buildings identified have the structural integrity to proceed with any renovation efforts.

A key factor the last time the board was pursuing new buildings was the cost of rehabilitation being close to the cost of building new, Patry said.

Board member Anne Zakkour, who joined the board following the 2019 vote, said she was pleased to hear the committee is looking at options. “I think it is prudent to get a real time analysis on the state of those buildings,” she said.

The estimated cost for a structural analysis was $13,500.

“The facilities committee current strategy is to provide the board with as much information desired so the board can move forward,” Patry said. “The first step to identify any deficiencies and the costs of correcting (them).”

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com