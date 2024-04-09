BreakingNews
Tipp City woman fatally struck by train

Tipp City woman fatally struck by train

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A 47-year-old woman was fatally struck by a train Monday night in Tipp City.

Police and medics were dispatched shortly after 10:15 p.m. to the CSX crossing at West Walnut Street on a report of a pedestrian hit by a train. Multiple people called 911 to report a woman was bleeding from the head and that she was breathing but unconscious, according to a Tipp City Police Department report.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased on arrival. Her name has not yet been released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The woman’s husband was crying hysterically and told officers his wife tried to beat the train. He said they had been arguing and that she had “too much” to drink, the police report stated.

The conductor told Tipp City police that the woman was struck by the right front edge of the 134-car train and that he did not see anyone around at the time of the crash.

The train was headed north and the conductor said he saw the woman on the ground on the west side of the tracks when she tried to stand and cross over the railroad tracks to the east side after the crossing arms were down.

“He observed her stand up and fall again near the tracks and observed her hit part of the first engine with her body,” the report stated. He told officers “there was nothing he could do.”

In Other News
1
Flyboy’s Deli to close this month in Oakwood
2
How did animals react during the total solar eclipse?
3
Eclipse videos: What our reporters saw from across the region
4
Promising ‘culture of trust,’ new commander takes helm at...
5
When are the next eclipses viewable from Ohio?

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top