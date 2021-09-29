dayton-daily-news logo
Tipp City woman beaten unconscious in April dies of her injuries

Joshua Thomas Kerg
Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

A Tipp City woman beaten unconscious in April on Monday succumbed to her injuries.

Sheila Davis, 67, was attacked by her boyfriend’s son during an April 27 argument at the home they shared in the 700 block of Kyle Drive in Tipp City, authorities said.

Miami County Coroner Bill Ginn confirmed Wednesday that Davis has died.

Joshua Thomas Kerg, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25 in Miami County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Kerg pleaded no contest Sept. 7 and was found guilty by Judge Stacy Wall, court records show.

He faces two to 12 years in prison, a fine up to $15,000 and a mandatory three-year parole.

New charges are possible now that Davis has died of her injuries.

Kerg remains held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in the Miami County Jail.

